This Daddy-Daughter Date Night Photo Has People Saying Scott Disick Is A Racist
Scott Disick posted a photo this week that has some people calling him a racist. The pic features Scott and his daughter Penelope dining at a restaurant and as the proud dad poses, he’s holding chop sticks and his daughter is pulling her eyes upward.
While some felt it was definitely racism rearing it’s ugly head (“Teach her not to do the Chinese eye thing at a sushi restaurant. Don’t teach her to be a racist,” one person commented), others said she’s just a kid making whatever silly face she could think of at the time.
Scott seemed like he couldn’t care less what anyone thought, posting the follow-up pic below while not addressing the controversy. “Living my best life,” he wrote.
“The point isn’t that the little fucking girl is racist, the point is that her fucking old ass dad KNOWS what this gesture means and continued to post it online. When I was in elementary school, children did this to hurt and humiliate Asian children. And a big fuck you to anyone who can’t see how this is harmful!” – @chloemgomez
“it’s not like omg I hate Asians racist but it is racially inappropriate that’s for damn sure” – @_getspookedb
“Kids make silly faces all the time but the fact she made THIS face in an ASIAN restaurant is disgusting. The fact you posted it and condone it is disgusting you fu**ing bit**.” – @bbyxanz
“she’s a kid. I highly doubt she even knows what racism is. Even if she was, she’s pulling her eyelids up. Not to the sides.” – @emily.perkins.4
