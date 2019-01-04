This Daddy-Daughter Date Night Photo Has People Saying Scott Disick Is A Racist

Scott Disick Accused Of Posting Racist Photo With Daughter Penelope Disick

Scott Disick posted a photo this week that has some people calling him a racist. The pic features Scott and his daughter Penelope dining at a restaurant and as the proud dad poses, he’s holding chop sticks and his daughter is pulling her eyes upward.

While some felt it was definitely racism rearing it’s ugly head (“Teach her not to do the Chinese eye thing at a sushi restaurant. Don’t teach her to be a racist,” one person commented), others said she’s just a kid making whatever silly face she could think of at the time.

Scott seemed like he couldn’t care less what anyone thought, posting the follow-up pic below while not addressing the controversy. “Living my best life,” he wrote.

