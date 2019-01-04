Y’all LOST: Cardi Says She’s Seriously Considering Reconciling With Ho Humpin’ Offset

WELP…

Cardi B Says She’s Considering Offset Reconciliation

We saw this coming.

After putting on a brave face for fans amid her Offset cheating scandal, it looks like Cardi B might be having a change of heart. Cardi ushered in the New Year in Sydney, Australia twerking at a club and in an elevator with her entourage.

Later she hopped on Instagram Live and shared some thoughts about the New Year, including her take on her current love life. According to Bardi, she’s hopeful that she can work things out with her “best friend” and “biggest supporter” Offset.

“I’m excited to see about how my love life is,” said Cardi on New Year’s day. “I’m still not wearing a (wedding ring on my) finger, but I would love to work things out and everything.” “There’s a lot of things that I feel like I can’t do, (but) motherf**ker (Offset) is like, ‘You can do everything and anything’ all the time. “I never had nobody push me like that,” she added. “It’s really good for me now to have somebody that just motivates me and lets me know every day like, ‘You can do anything, you just gotta set your mind (to it).”

She also added that Offset helped her become more business savvy and she thinks he made her wiser.

“Now I be more involved in my business,” said Cardi. “That’s something that I got taught with my partner, that’s why I really appreciate my baby father a lot. Even though we go through a lot of s**t, but (he’s) definitely made me a better person, a wiser person.”

SURE THING SIS.

This really isn’t surprising, in December when Cardi was spotted jet skiing with Offset in Puerto Rico she told fans that while they weren’t together she “needed to get f***d.”

It was only a matter of time.

Do YOU think Offset and Cardi will reconcile in 2019???