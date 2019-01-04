Hi Haters: Ginuwine Genuinely Defends His Coal Colored Facial Follicles, Says They’re Real
Ginuwine knows you think his Etch A Sketch, possibly magnetic, Sharpie-scribbled Build-A-Beard is fake—and he’s issuing a response. Ginuwine took a break from brushing Bigen into his beard yesterday to clap back at a fan who asked him why he used hair dye on his follicles.
“Why paint your beard bro? No need to,”said the fan.
“The funny thing is it’s not. Loloooolooo but if it was SO WHAT!!! Lol!” responded ‘Wine.
He’s since posted a response on his Instagram claiming that people are just being haters.
“Lol since y’all talking I might as well keep you talking Lololol,” wrote Ginuwine. “You know I’m defiant I go there so f*** the haters NOW WHAT!!!!!”
Lol since y’all talking I might as well keep you talking Lololol you know I’m defiant I go there so fuck the haters NOW WHAT!!!!! Don’t get it twisted #entertainment #thegreatestshowonearth #22yearsandstillgoingstrong #daddybcziearnedit #ginuwine #maybethiswillstopyoufromhatinglol #nofilter lol #beardgang
Sit down haters!!!
Are YOU just hating on Ginuwine’s questionable beard???
With my brothas love these guys KC happenings nah we did an event for our company SPRUCE we house the mentally disabled and we been doing it for 10years it always feels good to yes have a business but at the same time being a HELP!!!! To others thank you Terry Mason and @mrssole 10years strong let’s get it #entertainment #thegreatestshowonearth #22yearsandstillgoingstrong #daddybcziearnedit #ginuwine beard game happening let me get it totally right once it grows to the length I want.
Take another look at it on the flip.
