Hi Haters: Ginuwine Genuinely Defends His Coal Colored Facial Follicles, Says They’re Real

Ginuwine Defends His Alleged Fake Beard

Ginuwine knows you think his Etch A Sketch, possibly magnetic, Sharpie-scribbled Build-A-Beard is fake—and he’s issuing a response. Ginuwine took a break from brushing Bigen into his beard yesterday to clap back at a fan who asked him why he used hair dye on his follicles.

“Why paint your beard bro? No need to,”said the fan.

“The funny thing is it’s not. Loloooolooo but if it was SO WHAT!!! Lol!” responded ‘Wine.

He’s since posted a response on his Instagram claiming that people are just being haters.

“Lol since y’all talking I might as well keep you talking Lololol,” wrote Ginuwine. “You know I’m defiant I go there so f*** the haters NOW WHAT!!!!!”

