His Whole Beard Has Chaaanged: Ginuwine’s Freshly Sharpie-Scribbled Build-A-Beard Sparks Hilarious Chaos

Somebody said his beard not 100% Ginuwine 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cL931POAAK — 🐆 (@cantguardshad) January 2, 2019

The Internet Vs. Ginuwine (AGAIN)

We’re only three days into 2019 and Ginuwine is already acting up with what appears to be a Sharpie-scribbled Rent-A-Beard that he flaunted on Instagram (just a day after Ursher’s fly auntie perm went viral) in a genuinely baffling moment that stirred up hilarious slander across the internet.

This is a memory foam bath mat. pic.twitter.com/cdldaazyJU — Bi Fieri (@CreoleBabyBritt) January 2, 2019

