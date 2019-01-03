His Whole Beard Has Chaaanged: Ginuwine’s Freshly Sharpie-Scribbled Build-A-Beard Sparks Hilarious Chaos
- By Bossip Staff
The Internet Vs. Ginuwine (AGAIN)
We’re only three days into 2019 and Ginuwine is already acting up with what appears to be a Sharpie-scribbled Rent-A-Beard that he flaunted on Instagram (just a day after Ursher’s fly auntie perm went viral) in a genuinely baffling moment that stirred up hilarious slander across the internet.
Peep the hilariously petty Ginuwine slander on the flip.
First, this happened…
And the rest is Sharpie-scribbled history…
