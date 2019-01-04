Congratulations! Meet BOSSIP’s 2018 Double Tap Awards Winners!

Some people YOU actually like…

2018 Double Tap Awards Winners

They did it—they won! After BOSSIP’s editors compiled a list of our favorite attention getters on the ‘gram, you, our faithful always opinionated readers, helped us award our 2018 Double Tap Awards winners.

In case you forgot and/or are still recovering from New Year’s here were the 12 esteemed categories; Global ‘Grammer of the Year, Insta-Funniest, Best Yams On The Gram, Digi Daily Bread, Favorite Fitspo ‘Grammer, Best Booty Clap For The Double Tap, The Instajammer Of The Year, Viral Vanilla King, Instabeauty Bae, Pantymeltin’ Papi, PutItInYaMouth Poster and Sage Of Sex And Relationships.

Congrats to everyone who pulled out a win—see if your fave is Double Tap material on the flip!