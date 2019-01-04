Congratulations! Meet BOSSIP’s 2018 Double Tap Awards Winners!

- By Bossip Staff
Some people YOU actually like…

2018 Double Tap Awards Winners

They did it—they won! After BOSSIP’s editors compiled a list of our favorite attention getters on the ‘gram, you, our faithful always opinionated readers, helped us award our 2018 Double Tap Awards winners.

In case you forgot and/or are still recovering from New Year’s here were the 12 esteemed categories; Global ‘Grammer of the Year, Insta-Funniest, Best Yams On The Gram, Digi Daily Bread, Favorite Fitspo ‘Grammer, Best Booty Clap For The Double Tap, The Instajammer Of The Year, Viral Vanilla King, Instabeauty Bae, Pantymeltin’ Papi, PutItInYaMouth Poster and Sage Of Sex And Relationships.

Congrats to everyone who pulled out a win—see if your fave is Double Tap material on the flip!

Global ‘Grammer Winner: @therealtarzann

Source: Image via The Real Tarzann / 2018 Double Tap Awards

 

 

Insta-Funniest Winner: @IAmZoie

Source: Image via @fernando_decillis / 2018 Double Tap Awards

Yams On The Gram Winner: @AshleyGraham

Ashley Graham

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

 

DigiDailyBread Winner: @RealJohnGray 

Source: Image via John Gray / 2018 Double Tap Awards

FitSpo Grammer Winner: @AceHood 

Ace Hood

Source: Hood Nation Entertainment

Booty Clap 4 Double Tap Winner: @_AppleWatts1

    Instajammer Of The Year Winner: @Oranicuhh

    Source: Image via Oranicuhh / 2018 Double Tap Awards

    Viral Vanilla King Winner: (TIE) @NickJonas, @VanillaTrill 

    Nick Jonas

    Source: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for TIDAL / Getty

    PutItInYaMouth Poster Winner: @TheKitchenista

    Source: Image via The Kitchenista / 2018 Double Tap Awards

    Instabeauty Bae Winner: @JackieAina

    Jackie Aina

    Source: David Livingston / Getty

    PantyMeltin’ Papi Winner: @IdrisElba

    'Luther' Photocall

    Source: Mike Marsland / Getty

    Sage Of Sex & Relationships Winner: @actualblackmermaid

    Source: Image via Actual Black Mermaid / 2018 Double Tap Awards

     

