Bye G Herbo! Ariana Fletcher Is Even More Beautifully Banging Since Ditching Her Rapper Baby Daddy [Photos]

2019 Is Ariana Fletcher’s Year

Last year, Ari Fletcher went through some relationship ups and down. She started off with her family and by summer, it was splitsville. But so far, the break up hasn’t broken her. Even though she accused her ex, rapper G Herbo, of cheating with Emily B’s daughter Taina, she hasn’t missed a beat.

Ari uses her Instagram to share photos of her dope girl lifestyle and also sell her popping hair extensions. While her ex is busy playing house with the girl he allegedly cheated with, Ariana is still about her business…

