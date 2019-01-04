Bye G Herbo! Ariana Fletcher Is Even More Beautifully Banging Since Ditching Her Rapper Baby Daddy [Photos]

- By Bossip Staff
G Herbo & Southside 'Swervo' Album Release Celebration

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

2019 Is Ariana Fletcher’s Year

Last year, Ari Fletcher went through some relationship ups and down. She started off with her family and by summer, it was splitsville. But so far, the break up hasn’t broken her. Even though she accused her ex, rapper G Herbo, of cheating with Emily B’s daughter Taina, she hasn’t missed a beat.

Ari uses her Instagram to share photos of her dope girl lifestyle and also sell her popping hair extensions. While her ex is busy playing house with the girl he allegedly cheated with, Ariana is still about her business…

Hit the flip to see more photos of Ariana stepping on necks since her G Herbo split.

View this post on Instagram

New year, same me, different bag! 🖤🎉

A post shared by KYLESISTER (@therealkylesister) on

View this post on Instagram

Okay, I’m done… 🖤

A post shared by KYLESISTER (@therealkylesister) on

View this post on Instagram

Boss lady.

A post shared by KYLESISTER (@therealkylesister) on

View this post on Instagram

👋🏽

A post shared by KYLESISTER (@therealkylesister) on

View this post on Instagram

Hello! 😛 Dress: @prettylittlething

A post shared by KYLESISTER (@therealkylesister) on

    View this post on Instagram

    I got the money and the power now… ❄️

    A post shared by KYLESISTER (@therealkylesister) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Your little sunshine 🌼 Dress: @prettylittlething

    A post shared by KYLESISTER (@therealkylesister) on

    View this post on Instagram

    I have a serious attitude right now.

    A post shared by KYLESISTER (@therealkylesister) on

     

     

