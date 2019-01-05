Madonna Claps Back At Haters Cracking Jokes About Her Gigantic Geriatric Glutes

Madonna Tells Haters To Kiss Her Bloated Buttock

Madonna issued a clap-back via instagram to all the haters that had words for her seemingly enhanced backside.

On New Year’s Eve, Madonna surprised partygoers when she popped up at the Stonewall Inn, and had an impromptu performance on stage. But it wasn’t the vocalist’s voice that wowed social media, it was the seemingly curvier backside that prompted everyone to wonder if the pop queen had gotten butt implants, and ultimately sent the internets into a frenzy.

Madonna wanted the haters to know that she could care less about their comments and she’s going into 2019 living her best life.