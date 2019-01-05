New Hair, Who Dis Is? Yung Joc Has A New ‘Do For The New Year 

- By Bossip Staff

Count on Yung Joc to always keep things fun and mixy when it comes to his hair. For 2019, the rapper/ reality star is keeping his foot on y’all necks with his new blue ‘do.

Ain’t nothing wrong with self expression. Do you, boo.

Y’all feeling the side swept perm or nah?

 

