New Hair, Who Dis Is? Yung Joc Has A New ‘Do For The New Year
Count on Yung Joc to always keep things fun and mixy when it comes to his hair. For 2019, the rapper/ reality star is keeping his foot on y’all necks with his new blue ‘do.
Ain’t nothing wrong with self expression. Do you, boo.
View this post on Instagram
🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂 Well Damn #hisnewhairstyle @joclive #playersball Hair by: @devapink Cut by: @koreythabarberman Shop crew: @thecompletepkg @queeneyclips @abeautifulklue @devapink #atlanta #atlhairstylist #atlantahairstyles #fadegame2raw #thegrinddontstop #atlantafalcons #magiccity #barbershopconnect #barberlife #cobbcounty #decatur #esvabarber #tongueandgroove #barberinctv #nastybarbers #barbering #nbacuts #dmvbarber #showcasebarbers #qualitycuts #yourbarberconnect @barbershopconnect @barberinctv
Y’all feeling the side swept perm or nah?
