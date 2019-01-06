2 Chainz Takes It To American Deli In His New Visual For “Hot Wings” [Video]

2 Chainz Drops A Very Fitting Video For His Track “Hot Wings”

All the way back in 2018, 2 Chainz dropped a two-song EP titled Hot Wings Are a Girl’s Best Friend, and luckily for us, he’s made videos for both songs.

The “Girls Best Friend” video came out in December with some help from Ty Dolla $ign, and now, it’s time for “Hot Wings” to get its shine.

As one might imagine, the video takes place in and outside of an actual chicken spot–American Deli, of course–where Chainz is surrounded by some fellow wing enthusiasts. The rapper ends the night on the roof with some stunning shots of Atlanta’s skyline in the back.

Check out 2 Chainz’s latest video for yourself: