Katt Williams Sparring Radio Host Wanda Smith Fired, Replaced By Jade Novah
Wanda Smith Fired From V-103
Wanda Smith, the radio host who got into a spat with Kat Williams that spurned into an alleged gun pulling situation, has gotten the boot.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Wanda Smith and Miss Sophia, both of “Frank and Wanda in The Morning” were fired at the start of the new year. The two hosts were part of the original morning show that returned in 2018.
Wanda’s firing is particularly shocking because she’s been on V-103 for more than two decades. She’s kept silently on her firing and only posted on Instagram;
As for Miss Sophia however, she’s claiming that the station had her replacement on hand back in October to give “pointers” when really they were priming him for her position. She also added that Frank Ski’s never been a friend to her.
“Now the reason we were told JR was sitting in with us was because he had a very successful show and big following on social media, so he was going to observe our show and give us some pointers and ideas on what we could do to have a better social media presence,” wrote Sophia on Instagram.
“Frank Ski you sent me a text saying you were sad because of what happened. Why were you said, because of the part you played in the situation or because you see the writing on the wall for you. You also said that you will always be a friend. Is this something new that you are trying, because you have not shown yourself to be a friend to me from the first day I met you back in early 2000.”
Woo chile, the mess.
View this post on Instagram
Now I want to address the elephant in the room since @frankski keeps poking the bear and V-103 has announced who our replacements are. This will be my last post about this situation and I'm moving on, unless someone knocks on my door, I will answer. I met JR three times, all at V-103, the first time he was a guest on our sister station THE GAME upstairs on the 9th floor. The second time was about 2 weeks later when he was sitting in the lobby with Frank Ski. The third time was when he sit in our show on October the 3rd when Lil Mama was our guest, check out the date on the picture I took with her. Now the reason we were told JR was sitting in with us was because he had a very successful show and big following on social media, so he was going to observe our show and give us some pointers and ideas on what we could do to have a better social media presence. Now that I know how the story ends, that was a lie, but that's the business I'm in and that's what I signed up for when I decided to go back. Management is supposed to have the company's best interest at heart, and I have to look out for me, which I did this second time around, will go more into details when I write my book, can't give out all of my secrets and receipts just yet. I'm not mad, I'm not bitter and if V-103 call me to come back a 3rd time I will be right there, because it's a business and you have to be about your business to make it work in your favor, which I was and still is. Frank Ski you sent me a text saying you were sad because of what happened. Why were you sad, because of the part you played in the situation or because you see the writing on the wall for you. You also said that you will always be a friend. Is this something new that you are trying, because you have not shown yourself to be a friend to me from the first day I met you back in early 2000. I believe your definition of FRIEND is my definition of CO-WORKER, because that's all we've ever been. I received 3 prestigious awards from the gay community last year and you did not show up for not one, a FRIEND would have. This go round I listen to what was said out of peoples mouths, but I put more stock in there actions.
The AJC now reports that Frank Ski, 54, has been matched up with a Los Angeles singer Jade Novah and New York sports radio personality JR Jackson. Both will start January 22.
Jade is an Instagram personality with over 362,000 Instagram followers. She’s also known for her Beyonce impersonations.
JR is a sports reporter with over 81 million YouTube views.
Interesting choice, it looks like the station’s trying to reach a younger demographic and clearly not everyone’s pleased about it.
What do YOU think about this radio shakeup??? Some people SWEAR that Wanda’s Katt Williams beef played a part.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.