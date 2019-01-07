RHOA: Shamari Devoe Drags ‘Dated’ Dud Dummies Hating Her Housewife Looks [Video]

Shamari Devoe Responds To Style Shade On “Watch What Happens Live”

Shamari Devoe is once again clapping back at RHOA stars and fans who hate her style.

The newest housewife was a guest on “Watch What Happens Live” Sunday and was once again asked to respond to shady comments from fans and her co-stars about her wardrobe.

Cynthia Bailey previously said her clothes looked “dated” and Porsha Williams hinted that she should get a stylist. ‘

“I just could not believe that everybody was going after my fashions,” said Shamari. I’ve never been the girl to go after labels or follow trends and just for Marlo to come after me like that—I was just fed up.”



She also sent some shade Marlo Hampton’s way after that big blowup they had about that makeover Marlo forced on her. Shamari was initially going to dub Marlo the shadiest housewife—before bringing up that Marlo isn’t a housewife at all.



Ooop!

Are you feeling the newest RHOA star Shamari Devoe???

More on the flip.