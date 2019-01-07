R.I.P: Tia And Tamera Mourn The Loss Of Their Late Grandma Clo

Tia & Tamera Mowry’s Grandmother Dies After Battling Cancer

Tia and Tamera are going through a rough time right now.

Following the death of Tamera and Adam Housley’s niece in the Thousand Oaks shooting, the famous twin sisters are mourning the loss of their grandmother, who has passed away after battling cancer. Tia and Tamera expressed their deepest sorrows via Instagram this past Sunday.

“Grandma Clo … You are the strongest person I know,” Tamera wrote. “You are the matriarch of our family. Every good thing trickles down from you. You amaze me every day with your strength and unconditional love. Your obedience and love towards our Heavenly Father is admirable. Love you so so so much. #cancersucks.” “You are with the Lord now,” Tamera captioned another photo that shows her grandma in good spirits on her wedding day. “You fought a long long fight. Your wish was to be around your children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ariah, Aden, Adam and I miss you so much. I love you love you. Till we meet again.”

Tia also shared a couple of photos, one in which she hugs her late Grandma Clo and another where her grandmother is touching her pregnant belly.

“You went on to see the Lord this morning and I’m so happy I got to see you. I thank God. I love you grandma, I love you. My heart is broken,” she shared.

Hit the flip to see the rests of the sisters’ tribute photos. We are praying for the Mowry family and their loved ones at this time. May Grandma Clo rest in peace.