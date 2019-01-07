R. Kelly’s Ex Andrea Kelly Speaks Out After Footage Resurfaces Of Her Singing Her Alleged Abuser’s Music

She Has A Word For People Talking Who Haven’t Been Abused

Following the disturbing and outright traumatic details of the Surviving R. Kelly documentary, R. Kelly‘s ex-wife Andrea Kelly has more to say after appearing in the documentary.

Andrea says she experienced many instances of abuse from R. Kelly including an alleged instance where he hog tied her in bed and another alleged instance where he tried to kill her in a car.

Andrea went into more details about her relationship with R. Kelly in the Surviving R. Kelly Lifetime doc, but of course people on social media had to dig up old stuff as a way to shame Andrea.

One Twitter user retrieved footage of Andrea singing along to Kelly’s song “Happy People” and saying in the camera, “Yes, that is my baby daddy playing in the background what y’all thought?”

The clip is said to be years old, but regardless of when it was recorded, Andrea wasn’t going to let the naysayers distract from her healing journey.

Early Monday morning, Andrea posted a screen shot about abuse from psychologytoday.com and she captioned the picture, writing:

“Thank God for his grace, guidance, love AND deliverance. I celebrate the women I am TODAY! Though some want “expose” the pain filled, scared, abused women I was…..STOP! I AM No longer afraid. No longer willing to silence my PAIN AND SUGARCOAT THE ABUSE I ENDURED because of how my abuser and his LEGAL TEAM were THREATENING to come against me if I ‘didn’t choose wisely.’ NO MORE! Don’t speak about MY GROWTH OR JOURNEY especially if you have NEVER BEEN ABUSED. And for the ones that have endured my pain and have been in the place I WAS IN YEARS AGO….as in IN MY PAST😳YOU’RE NOT ALON[E]. From covering bruises and saying you “bumped into the counter” to telling his co-workers he a wonderful provider and a “good man” to avoid a beating for saying the opposite….I was you! I want you to know you don’t have to cover for your abuser ANY MORE!!! It took a lot of therapy and even more tears to know what I know TODAY!!!! Oh did I say TODAY!!!! PS….WHAT I DID or SAID SHOULD NEVER BE MORE IMPORTANT THAN WHY I DID IT OR SAID IT. Do your research on #domesticviolence and the #cycles #signsand #effects before you deem yourself JUDGE AND JURY!!! OH I HAVE SOOOO MUCH MORE TO SAY AND I WILL VERY SOON!!!! #survivor IAMDREAKELLY……”

Seems like Drea isn’t about to let ignant folks keep her down!

