SZA, Lil Wayne, Nas, Vince Staples & More To Perform At 2019 Governors Ball

2019 Governors Ball Lineup Announced

The 2019 Governors Ball lineup has been announced and some of your faves are scheduled to perform.

The three-day festival is set to take place this spring (May 31-June 2) on Randall’s Island in NYC. SZA, Florence + The Machine, Lil Wayne, Nas, Tyler, The Creator and more will hit the stage, according to the lineup poster.

We’re excited to see Jorja Smith, Jessie Reyez, Vince Staples, and Ty Dolla $ign among the 70 acts slated.

Tickets are currently available at special “announce day pricing,” but the offer expires at 11:59 p.m. EST tonight (January 7). Tomorrow, tickets will be on sale at regular degular pricing, so buy them now if you can. See the full lineup above and let us know who you’re excited to see hit the stage.