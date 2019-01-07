What’s Up, Danger?! Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Thwips Its Way To A Golden Globe For ‘Best Animated Feature’

Spide-Man: Into The Spider-Verse Wins Golden Globe

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse might be the very best movie to be released this year. Period. Full stop. How could it not be, according the folks at the Golden Globes, it’s the very best movie of its genre this year.

Spider-Verse took home the statue for best animated feature and that is building up some serious Oscar talk, but we’ll get to that later. Director Peter Ramsey, a Black man, along with fellow directors Bob Persichetti and Rodney Rothman spoke about the theme of the film and why it’s touching people in such a profound way via THR.

“Anyone can wear the mask; everyone is powerful and everyone is necessary, and that is the spirit of the movie,” said Peter Ramsey, who directed with Bob Persichetti and Rodney Rothman, backstage at the Golden Globes. “We all felt deeply that anyone can have this kind of experience and be this kind of hero. The story of Miles Morales was a way to crystallize all of those feelings into one character.” “Our favorite part was finding a voice for Miles Morales, with Shameik Moore, and creating something that could stand up to Peter Parker and be unique and different and separate,” added Persichetti.

Shameik Moore does an incredible job voicing Mile Morales and we’re definitely looking forward to seeing and hearing him more in the future.

In some cases the Golden Globe winner can inform the Oscar winner, but as The Week points out:

…while the Golden Globes’ track record for predicting the Oscars is mixed at best, the two awards shows have picked the same animated feature nine out of 12 times.

Those are bad odds. If you haven’t seen this flick yet, grab your son, daughter, niece, nephew, cousin, momma, daddy, grandmama, your cousin’s “special friend”, the dog, the cat, and the goldfish and take them all to the theater to see it. You’ll love it. Fun for all ages.