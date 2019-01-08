Yams Errywhere! The ‘GabiFresh X ‘Swimsuits For All’ Campaign Uses The Elements To Embrace Copious Curves

For your viewing pleasure…

GabiFresh Drops 2019 ‘Swimsuits For All’ Campaign

GabiFresh has yet another collaboration with Swimsuits For All that embraces body positivity and flatters figures. This time there’s The GabiFresh X Swimsuits For All Cruise 2019 collection that draws inspiration from nature’s four elements; earth, water, air, and fire.

The collection encourages women to look within to recognize their own unique strengths and abilities and features terrifically turgid models Nadia Aboulhosn, Precious Lee, and (tantalizingly thick) Tabria Majors.

Shot by famed photographer, Ben Watts, these elements are brought to life through the scenic backdrop of the mountains in northern Italy and the beauty of the countryside surrounding them.

The 9-piece swim collection includes a black glittery one-piece…

two-tone wrap bikini…

and fiery red one-piece with mesh side panels for a flirty peek-a-boo effect.

Sizes range from 10-26, retailing under $120 and is available now at https://www.swimsuitsforall.com/forceofnature.

YOU tell us; are you feeling GabiFresh’s latest foray into copious curve flattering bikinis???

More from The GabiFresh X Swimsuits For All Cruise 2019 collection on the flip.