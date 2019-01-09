Kevin Hart Says Chances Are Pretty Slim That He’ll Host The Oscars This Year, Despite Ellen’s Phone Call [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Kevin Hart appears to still feel a way about the way the Academy dealt with him and the drama surrounding his old homophobic tweets, because despite the fact that the Oscars still want him as a host and Ellen DeGeneres has vouched on his behalf…he says chances are slim to none that he’ll go ahead and hit the stage this February.
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty
