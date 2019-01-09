What Ice Box? Omarion Says He’s Cool If Fizz Hooks Up With Apryl Jones Because “She’s A Grown Woman”

Omarion Is Indifferent About Apryl Jones A& Lil Fizz Relationship…Or Is he?

Omarion is not salty at all with his band mate Lil Fizz and his baby mama’s intimate friendship, in fact…he doesn’t care!

In a sit-down interview with Rock Topics host Raquel Harper, Omarion was asked about his relationship with Apryl. To that, Omarion says “at the end of the day, she’s still the mother of mt kids.” Not exactly indicating that everything is sunshine between them.

Previously in an IG live rant, Apryl pleaded with Omarion to “start helping financially”. She claimed the singer hadn’t paid her a penny in child support all fo last year. This was the same day rumors blew up that she was dating his band mate.

Apryl maintains that she and Fizz are just besties. To prove her case, she rubbed his chest and kissed his cheek so folks can see how platonic they are (click here to see that.)

Hit play to hear how cool Omarion feels with Apryl confiding in Fizz. Peep how he reacted to the suggestion of her being backstage on their upcoming tour…

“I don’t know about all that!” Welp, guess Apryl won’t be getting those backstage passes from Omari. Time to dial up Fizz!