Coming Soon To An Ear Hole Near You: Jemele Hill Links With Spotify To Launch ‘Unbothered’ Podcast

Jemele Hill To Air New ‘Unbothered’ Podcast On Spotify

Jemele Hill is STILL riding a wave of success following her big money departure from ESPN last year.

In addition to narrating LeBron James’ documentary, taking a gig as a staff writer at The Atlantic, taking numerous amazing vacations, and speaking on countless panels Jemele is now the host of very own podcast.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jemele has hooked up with Spotify to launch Unbothered, a podcast that will focus on news, culture, music, politics and all things happening in this crazy life we are living.

“Spotify and I are very like-minded,” Hill said in a statement. “We both believe in being bold and authentic. I am thrilled to get the opportunity to stretch myself in a much different way, with a support system that I believe will bring out the best in me. I look forward to sharing my perspective and experience with Spotify’s many listeners across the world.”

No word on if we’ll get a His & Hers reunion with her former partner Michael Smith, but we sure hope they can put the band back together one time for the one time.