Coming Soon To An Ear Hole Near You: Jemele Hill Links With Spotify To Launch ‘Unbothered’ Podcast

Jemele Hill To Air New ‘Unbothered’ Podcast On Spotify
Jemele Hill is STILL riding a wave of success following her big money departure from ESPN last year.
In addition to narrating LeBron James’ documentary, taking a gig as a staff writer at The Atlantic, taking numerous amazing vacations, and speaking on countless panels Jemele is now the host of very own podcast.
I’m ecstatic to announce I’ll be launching a podcast on @spotify called “Unbothered.” This is an incredible opportunity for me and I’m thrilled to be partnering with a brand that’s shown such a steadfast commitment to unique voices. Make room for me in the neighborhood @joebudden 😊
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jemele has hooked up with Spotify to launch Unbothered, a podcast that will focus on news, culture, music, politics and all things happening in this crazy life we are living.
“Spotify and I are very like-minded,” Hill said in a statement. “We both believe in being bold and authentic. I am thrilled to get the opportunity to stretch myself in a much different way, with a support system that I believe will bring out the best in me. I look forward to sharing my perspective and experience with Spotify’s many listeners across the world.”
No word on if we’ll get a His & Hers reunion with her former partner Michael Smith, but we sure hope they can put the band back together one time for the one time.
