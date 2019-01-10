Who’s The Daddy?! Lil Fizz’s Marriage Bootcamp “Bae” Tiffany Is PREGNANT

- By Bossip Staff

Source: Earl Gibson II/Wenn / Getty

Fizz’s Ex-Girlfriend Tiffany Is Pregnant

Someone go check on Moniece because her baby daddy’s ex-boo thang is preggo. We spotted “Love And Hip Hop Hollyweird” cast member Tiffany Campbell at WEtv’s GUHH party and her belly was popping out. According to our calculations, Fizz could very well be the papi. The estranged lovers were just filming “Marriage Bootcamp” together just last summer and she looks almost ready to give birth…

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Tiffany and Fizz seemed to have found love in a bitter place on reality TV. They both seemed to clash with Moniece’s personality. Coul this really be the nail in Fizz and Mo’s co-parenting relationship?

But not so fast! We did some snooping, and Tiffany has seemingly started dating another guy already. Hit the flip to see Tiffany and her NEW bae. Do you think he’s the baby’s daddy?

