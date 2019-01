Beyoncé explaining the elevator fight to Blue pic.twitter.com/ynMbNjjQi0 — King TJ (@blakk__papi) January 9, 2019

Hilarious New Khia Memes

We love us some Queen Khia who recently snapped on the City Girls and Quality Control CEO Pee for sampling her classic smash “My Neck, My Back” without throwing her any coins in a deliciously messy moment that spawned a hilarious new meme wave across Black Twitter.

Me poking holes in my microwaveable dinner pic.twitter.com/k0cfZtP8Ol — Tony. (@SoLyrical) January 9, 2019

