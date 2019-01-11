Juelz Santana And Kimbella Had Their Wedding Theremony And Twitter Had ALL The Petty

Juelz And Kimbella’s Clowned Wedding

Only the extreme savages on these here internets could ruin something as beautiful as a wedding between a couple that had been together for damn near a decade. Juelz Santana and Kimbella got married finally after long, long years of dating and an engagement late last year. Here’s how the destruction of Juelz Santana and Kimbella’s wedding happened:

Juelz was wearing a goofy a$$ tux – check

Teeth jokes? – yup

Clowning Kimbella for waiting so long? You betcha.

The petty was overflowing. Plus there’s the notion that this whole thing is all rushed just so Juelz can get married before serving his two-year (or maybe 18 month) sentence. But, maybe they’re just madly in love and want to share their love for the rest of their lives? you ever thought about that? You sick, sick people?

someone just said Juelz and Kimbella got married on a school night.

i am undone. — Hello Barbara…this is Shirley. (@BrieRob) January 11, 2019

No? Okay, peep the reactions.