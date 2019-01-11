K9OD: Florida Police Dog Given Narcan After Overdosing On The Job 

A K-9 for the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in Florida is still recovering after overdosing on Ecstacy while sniffing for Narcotics on a cruise.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman, Tod Goodyear, told reporters,

“(The dog) started having some problems with balance and had some type of seizure incident of some sort, was showing effects of having inhaled some substance. They administered the Narcan and got (the dog) to the vet as quick as they could.”

Leslie Bennett was boarding the Norwegian Epic Cruise when police discovered a small bag of pills in his boxers, which tested positive for Ecstasy and amphetamine. The 33-year old was arrested on drug charges and was among a dozen passengers who were charged while trying to board the cruise.

Hopefully the pup survives the incident because according to Godyear, “Narcan is generally for opiates and Ecstasy would be an amphetamine, so I don’t know if it would be of any assistance to the K-9 at all.”

Fingers crossed.