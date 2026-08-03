RHOA Ex-Friend Files: K.Michelle Hints At Unresolved Drama With Shamea, Speaks On Her Mother Once Again –‘My Momma Ain’t In The Club’

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Source: Charles Sykes/Bravo The Real Housewives of Atlanta officially wrapped up Season 17 on Aug. 2, but the drama is far from over. With the reunion airing Aug. 9, the finale left fans with plenty of unresolved tension that is sure to spill over when the ladies reunite. There is clearly still beef brewing between K. Michelle and Shamea Morton. After facing backlash over comments about Shamea’s mother, K. Michelle is standing by her story, alleging on social media that Shamea’s mother approached her at a club and urged her to “be loyal” to her daughter. K. Michelle’s Listening Party Starts on a High Note. The finale centered around K. Michelle’s long-awaited country music listening party, celebrating her upcoming album. She invited the entire cast, including Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Angela Oakley, Kelli Potter, Pinky Cole, and friend Cynthia Bailey. For one of the few times all season, everyone appeared genuinely happy to support one another. K. Michelle performed several songs before giving an emotional speech about how joining the cast inspired her. “I have met some of the most beautiful women recently. These women raise their kids, make their money, talk their s–t, get up every day looking beautiful, not like what they are going through,” the star said according to Bravo. I have watched them fight to be who they are. You guys have changed my life.” The moment also highlighted how much K. Michelle has grown throughout her first season. After beginning the season with conspiracy theories and plenty of skepticism, she ended it showing a much softer, more reflective side. But there appears to be something festering off-camera with her and Shamea. K. Michelle Speaks Out About Shamea on Watch What Happens Live. Following the finale, K. Michelle appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where she addressed several of the season’s biggest controversies, including Shamea Morton Mwangi’s explosive fallout in which they accused each other’s mothers of sleeping around. Before their now-infamous dinner confrontation in Scotland, K. Michelle revealed Shamea actually warned the group she wasn’t in the mood for conflict. She recalled Shamea telling the ladies: “‘I’m off today. I don’t want any drama. Everyone, leave me alone…’” Actress Bresha Webb defended Shamea, saying the cast had been overly critical of her all season. K. Michelle disagreed. “Have you ever thought about this? Have you ever thought about that? There’s things that you don’t see, or have you ever thought about the fact that sometimes people can really put themselves in the mess of something and then throw their hands up like it’s nothing?” Webb responded: “Well…. I’ve seen what I’ve seen, and the facts are there. Just because you put your hands up, don’t mean that everybody else hasn’t done it.” Hit the flip to read more about the drama bubbling between K.Michelle and Shamea.

K. Michelle stands by her claims about Shamea Morton’s mother. Doubles Down on X. Even before the finale and her Watch What Happens Live appearance aired, K. Michelle returned to X to address criticism surrounding her comments about Shamea’s mother. If you’re new to the drama, K. Michelle has repeatedly stood by her claims that she had a late-night outing with Shamea and her mother, who was allegedly dressed inappropriately, during which she says Shamea’s mom tried to convince her to align herself with Shamea. Related Stories #RHOA Reunion: ATL’s Prettiest Peaches SIZZLE Scotland-Themed Looks, Teaser Shows Shamea Vs. Porsha, K. Michelle & Kelli

K. Michelle Doubles Down On Shamea Morton Mother Comments While Denying Being #TeamPorsha—’I STAND ALONE!’

Ex-Friend Files: K. Michelle & Shamea Unfollow Each Other, Fans Suspect #RHOA Reunion Fallout–‘A Friend To Everyone Is A Friend To No One’ After one fan questioned why she felt so comfortable talking about someone else’s mother, K. Michelle fired back. “Yeah b–h my momma ain’t in the club trying to form an alliance and calling peoples mothers and their children out there name. She’s teaching Sunday school. I didn’t go to her mom. I was minding my business. SHE came to where I was to tell me to be loyal to her child. I’m Not disrespectful to my elders, but if you in my face telling me BS about another mother you obviously want my attention and opinion. Stop playing with me.” K’s “out their name” comment aligns with the #RHOA reunion trailer where she alleges that Shamea’s mom called Porsha a “jezebel.” During an interview with Carlos King, Shamea denied K. Michelle’s version of events, accusing her of lying about both the incident and her mother’s attire. But it looks like the singer is standing ten toes down on her claims. She later posted another lengthy response about the alleged incident that read: “B–h! b–h! b–h! You’ve ran your dry mouth all season. I’m giving yo dusty a– something to put in it. I didn’t call a mother out of her name at all. You sound stupid IM on tv show where we all talk about each other. But No mothers should be involved especially with me cause I don’t know them. You can call me botched Ive saved lives PROUDLY. But I ain’t botched no more. But u still a loser who needs ME to give U something 2talk about all day. Ugly face a–.” The social media posts only fueled speculation that the reunion could be where we find out more about the bubbling drama. Remember when Shamea and K. Michelle unfollowed each other shortly after the reunion? Only time will tell. Check out a recap of the RHOA Season 17 finale after the flip.

The “V.S.O.P.” Performance Brings the Cast Together…. briefly. On last night’s season finale, one of the most memorable moments came when K. Michelle passed the microphone around the room during her performance of “V.S.O.P.” Every cast member got a chance to sing—including the singers and the non-singers. Drew Sidora initially hesitated to grab the microphone, but K. Michelle encouraged her until she finally joined in. Drew even told K. Michelle she loved her, making it seem like the two had truly put their differences behind them. In a confessional, Drew reflected on the moment. “I love the girls in this group. We have our bumps in the road, but I came back to show up for the ones that support me.” Unfortunately, that peace didn’t last very long. Drew Reignites the Black Tatted Drama. Just moments after the performance, Drew decided to revisit the ongoing drama involving her “friend-friend,” Blakk Tatted—a feud many viewers thought had already been settled. K. Michelle continued insisting she didn’t know him, but Drew pulled out screenshots showing K. Michelle had responded to one of his direct messages and called him handsome. Drew presented the screenshots as a major revelation, believing she had caught K. Michelle in a lie. K., however, wasn’t impressed. Considering the two women had already reconciled during the Scotland trip, and Drew has never claimed Black Tatted was her romantic partner, the argument felt unnecessary. Still, the confrontation escalated quickly. Members of K. Michelle’s crowd began yelling for Drew to leave the event. She was escorted out by security and in the middle of the chaos, tripped, falling to the floor. Either way, the listening party ended in complete chaos. Where the Cast Stands After the Finale. With Season 17 now at close, the cast also reflected on where they stand this season. K. Michelle After previewing her new music during the finale, K. Michelle officially released her lead country single, “Jesus & Whiskey,” on July 30. Her full country album of the same name is scheduled for release on October 16. Reflecting on the milestone, K. Michelle said: “I came into this game the underdog. To be here now, putting out a country album that people laughed at me about, is a moment for me that I will not take for granted.” Shamea Morton Shamea ended the season with happy personal news after revealing she and husband Gerald Mwangi are expecting another child through surrogacy. Professionally, however, her Rum Bum business has closed, although she and Gerald are launching a perfume line together. As for her friendship with Porsha? “The drama’s still happening.” Pinky Cole Although Pinky celebrated avoiding bankruptcy during the finale party, her end card revealed she ultimately filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after filming wrapped. She continues balancing her businesses and family while remaining optimistic about rebuilding. Angela Oakley Angela’s relationship with daughter Ahmauri has improved following therapy. She’s also continuing renovations on her family home while expanding her real estate investments after previously suffering a $2 million loss. Kelli Potter Kelli’s legal battle with her ex-husband continues despite opening Nana’s Chicken and Waffles earlier this season. She’s currently relocating the restaurant, writing a cookbook, and says she remains on good terms with most of the cast. Drew Sidora Drew’s divorce from Ralph Pittman has officially been settled. According to her finale update, she was ordered to leave the marital home, lost primary custody of her children, and will pay monthly child support. She says she’s currently in a good place with several cast members, including Porsha, Cynthia, Angela, and Phaedra. Porsha Williams Porsha and boyfriend Patrice “Sway” McKinney are still together and going strong after eight months. They made their relationship official during the Season finale episode. She described Season 17 as a year focused on rebuilding her life. “This season, for me, was about rebuilding. It was about coming into my own, standing in my truth, and letting go of survival mode.” Cynthia Bailey Cynthia says she’s in a positive place with nearly everyone in the group despite a few lingering disagreements. Her long-distance relationship with boyfriend LePrince also continues to thrive. Between K. Michelle’s feud with Drew, her ongoing war of words with Shamea, and the fractured friendships throughout the cast, the Season 17 reunion looks set to deliver even more explosive moments than the finale itself. Will you be watching? RELATED CONTENT: #RHOA Reunion Seating Chart Sparks Placement Pandemonium As Porsha & K. Michelle Take The Top Spots SEE ALSO Jumping The Broom! Coco Jones & Donovan Mitchell Are Officially Married, Matchmakers Russell & Ciara Attend Star-Studded Ceremony

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