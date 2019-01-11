Leaving Neverland: Michael Jackson Sexual Abuse Documentary To Be Shown At Sundance 

The Surviving R. Kelly documentary has brought up so many heavy conversations and so many of our former faves are being exposed. According to reports, the late Michael Jackson is next up to be chronicled for his alleged sexual misconduct with minors.

Rolling Stone:

The two-part, 233-minute Leaving Neverland, named after Jackson’s famed California ranch, will receive its world premiere as part of the festival’s Special Events category before airing on HBO this spring. In a release, the filmmakers confirmed the accusers featured in the film as choreographer Wade Robson, the now-36-year-old who filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against Jackson in 2013 claiming Jackson molested him when he was seven years old, and James Safechuck, Jackson’s companion as a child who sued Jackson’s estate over sexual abuse claims.

We round out the 2019 #Sundance program with additions to the Documentary Premieres and Special Events sections! — SundanceFilmFestival (@sundancefest) January 9, 2019

Bruh, 2019 is going to be a long year.