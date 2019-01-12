Ella Mai Sings Some Beyoncé, Adele, & Nicki Minaj In A Game Of Song Association [Video]

Ella Mai Proves Just How Much She Knows About Music

Ella Mai is serious about her music knowledge and she proves just that as she plays a game of Song Association with the people over at Elle.

In this game, Ella is given a word and within 10 seconds, she has to sing a song that has that word in the lyrics. The “Boo’d Up” singer is going for H.E.R.’s crown, who got a perfect score of 15 out of 15 when she played the game…will Ms. Mai be able to keep up?

Peep the video below to find out if Ella Mai gets the coveted perfect score, or if she falls short.