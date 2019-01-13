No R-E-S-P-E-C-T: Aretha Franklin’s Estate Alleges That Items Were Stolen After She Passed Away

Aretha Franklin’s Estate Believes Property Was Stolen After She Passed Away

According to The Blast, the late Aretha Franklin is reportedly missing some valuable property, and the estate believes a crime may have been committed.

The estate of the late-great Aretha Franklin released a statement stating that there is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Bloomfield Township Police Department in Michigan, where Franklin previously lived. Reports of the investigation came about because the estate is locked in a nasty battle with Franklin’s son, Edward.

Edward has been trying to get a court order to force the estate to produce monthly financial documents to Franklin’s heirs. But the estate is very hesitant to turn over the documents so easily because they claim it may negatively impact the criminal investigation by police into the missing assets.

There is also an ongoing dispute between Franklin’s estate and one of her ex-husbands regarding the payment of music royalties. The estate says the records that were requested “may jeopardize these matters and should not be disclosed.”

The estate is demanding the court shut down Edward’s attempt to get the records so that the police can continue their investigation, as The Blast reports.