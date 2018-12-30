Skoits & Squawks: Pettiest Reactions To The Grammys’ Aretha Franklin Tribute Lineup

*at the Aretha tribute*

SZA: sqOIt $qöiTT oN neEgAs i-

Aretha Franklin: pic.twitter.com/HpGUwCvzxC — “Habari Gani?” (@jamKartel) December 27, 2018

Hilariously Petty Reactions To Aretha Franklin Tribute Lineup

By now, you’ve probably seen the Grammys’ star-studded Aretha Franklin tribute lineup scamper across your feed and maybe even wondered if it’s a real thing that’s actually happening in real life. Well, it absolutely is, and hosted by Tyler Perry–no, seriously.

Now, we already know Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Celine Dion, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Patti LaBell and BeBe Winans are going to KILL IT but it’s the SZA, Alessia Cara and Alicia Keys part of the lineup that sparked hilariously petty chaos across Black Twitter.

This should’ve been Sza’s reaction as soon as they called her to do an Aretha tribute pic.twitter.com/nKFAPNRWO5 — Mocha Gangster (@Mrknowitalll_) December 27, 2018

Peep the pettiest reactions to the Grammys’ Aretha Franklin lineup on the flip.