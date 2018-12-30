Skoits & Squawks: Pettiest Reactions To The Grammys’ Aretha Franklin Tribute Lineup
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 20
❯
❮
Hilariously Petty Reactions To Aretha Franklin Tribute Lineup
By now, you’ve probably seen the Grammys’ star-studded Aretha Franklin tribute lineup scamper across your feed and maybe even wondered if it’s a real thing that’s actually happening in real life. Well, it absolutely is, and hosted by Tyler Perry–no, seriously.
Now, we already know Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Celine Dion, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Patti LaBell and BeBe Winans are going to KILL IT but it’s the SZA, Alessia Cara and Alicia Keys part of the lineup that sparked hilariously petty chaos across Black Twitter.
Peep the pettiest reactions to the Grammys’ Aretha Franklin lineup on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
The live concert (“Aretha! A GRAMMY Celebration For The Queen Of Soul”) tapes next month and will air later in 2019 on CBS.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.