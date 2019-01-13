Must Be Nice: Megyn Kelly Exits NBC With $30 Million Settlement Following Controversial Blackface Comments

Megyn Kelly Finally Exits NBC With $30 Million Settlement

Megyn Kelly is officially no longer an employee of NBC, but she didn’t make her exit without securing a hefty settlement first.

NBC announced on Friday that they had finalized the terms of Kelly’s exit, only two short years after she signed a $69 million deal with the network: “The parties have resolved their differences, and Megyn Kelly is no longer an employee,” NBC announced in a statement to the New York Times.

The publication reports that the former host will walk away with a $30 million payout, which is the remainder of her original $69 million contract. Back in January of 2017, the former Fox News anchor signed on to host the Megyn Kelly Today show, which was canceled back in October following her controversial comments about blackface.

“But what is racist? You truly do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface at Halloween or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween,” Kelly said as she spoke to an all-white panel on her then-morning talk show. “Back when I was a kid, that was OK, as long as you were dressing up as like a character.”

Unsurprisingly, Kelly’s ignorance about blackface immediately sparked outrage, prompting her to issue an apology in which she used said ignorance as an excuse.

“I realize now that such behavior is indeed wrong, and I am sorry,” she wrote in an email to her NBC colleagues at the time. “The history of blackface in our culture is abhorrent; the wounds too deep. I’ve never been a “pc” kind of person — but I understand that we do need to be more sensitive in this day and age. Particularly on race and ethnicity issues which, far from being healed, have been exacerbated in our politics over the past year.”

Kelly recently told TMZ she would “definitely” be back on TV, but the ratings for The Today Show have only increased since she left–companies might wanna take note.