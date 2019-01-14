Back Boo’d Up: Is Cam’ron Dating An Old Flame From Twenty Years Ago?

Rapper Cam’ron Dating Tawasa Harris?

It looks like Dipset rapper Cam’ron has finally found a boo after breaking up with JuJu. We can’t confirm if it’s the real or a fling, but Cam and a woman named Tawasa Harris have been spending lots of time together, according to her Instagram account.

The two even brought in the New Year together, watching Bird Box. This is them Netflix and chilling:

Tawasa also posted this photo of her self with the caption: “Thanks for making me this Happy everyday @mr_camron.”

Previously, Cam’ron dated JuJu for over a decade after meeting in 2002. Speaking about the breakup, Cam said it was mutual because it stopped being “fun”

“Yeah but you know basically it was kinda mutual,” said Cam’ron. “For me it just wasn’t fun anymore, I met JuJu in 2002, she was my friend before we started being serious. That was my homegirl and everything was fun. Once Instagram came out, I”m the one promoting her on Instagram, marketing her, showing her body, showing how beautiful she is without being too distasteful about it—[but] basically, it stopped being fun.”

Interestingly enough, Cam has also known Tawasa for around 20 years. He just posted this throwback video of them from 15 years ago chilling in London.

What do you think of Cam’s new boo from his past, Tawasa?