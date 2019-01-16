Flippy Bae: Meet The MEGA Viral Gymnast Who Burned Twitter To Ashes

Viral Gymnast Destroys Twitter

Ever heard of Katelyn Ohashi? No? We don’t blame you. She’s a gymnast at UCLA who used to compete with the GOAT Simone Biles before almost quitting the sport for good. Then a video of her absolutely DESTROYING her routine hit the internet a few days ago and she is captivating the entire web.

So who is she? She’s beast and she’s the net’s sweetheart. Take a look at more…