Flippy Bae: Meet The MEGA Viral Gymnast Who Burned Twitter To Ashes
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 9
❯
❮
Viral Gymnast Destroys Twitter
Ever heard of Katelyn Ohashi? No? We don’t blame you. She’s a gymnast at UCLA who used to compete with the GOAT Simone Biles before almost quitting the sport for good. Then a video of her absolutely DESTROYING her routine hit the internet a few days ago and she is captivating the entire web.
So who is she? She’s beast and she’s the net’s sweetheart. Take a look at more…
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.