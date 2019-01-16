Flippy Bae: Meet The MEGA Viral Gymnast Who Burned Twitter To Ashes

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 9

Project Heal 4th Annual Gala - Arrivals

Source: Morgan Lieberman / Getty

Viral Gymnast Destroys Twitter

Ever heard of Katelyn Ohashi? No? We don’t blame you. She’s a gymnast at UCLA who used to compete with the GOAT Simone Biles before almost quitting the sport for good. Then a video of her absolutely DESTROYING her routine hit the internet a few days ago and she is captivating the entire web.

So who is she? She’s beast and she’s the net’s sweetheart. Take a look at more…

View this post on Instagram

damsel in distress 📷 @audieosho

A post shared by katelyn ohashi (@katelyn_ohashi) on

View this post on Instagram

soulless. 📷 @thecoconutyam

A post shared by katelyn ohashi (@katelyn_ohashi) on

View this post on Instagram

new cat daddy

A post shared by katelyn ohashi (@katelyn_ohashi) on

View this post on Instagram

let me be your mane.🦁 c/o @thecoconutyam

A post shared by katelyn ohashi (@katelyn_ohashi) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    a year without rain. 📷 @tea.ah

    A post shared by katelyn ohashi (@katelyn_ohashi) on

    View this post on Instagram

    ain’t nothing but a thing

    A post shared by katelyn ohashi (@katelyn_ohashi) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789
    Categories: For Your Viewing Pleasure, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.