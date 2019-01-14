Winter Is Coming… This Spring: The Final Season Of “Game Of Thrones” Arrives In April [VIDEO]

“Game Of Thrones” Returns To HBO For Final Season On April 14

They’re baaaack! Well not quite yet. HBO’s hit show “Game of Thrones” will return for its eighth (and final) season on April !4th, the network announced on Twitter Sunday night.

The latest teaser shows Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turnder) and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) passing the statues of their late family members in the underground tunnels of Winterfell where they lay their dead to rest. Outside the winter weather ominously signals the arrival of the White Walkers.

We’re excited to see what happens now that Jon has finally learned the truth about his parents. The new clip definitely alludes to it as we hear Ned Stark (who Jon believed was his father) repeat the clues to Jon’s birthright. Stark, who lost his head in the first season was actually Jon’s uncle, who raised him as a bastard son. In reality Jon’s true name is Aegon Targaryen and he is the son of Ned’s sister Lyanna, who secretly married Rhaegar Targaryen. It will also be interesting to see how things evolve once Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) learns she is her lovers aunt. It’s not quite as gross as Jamie and Cersei Lannister hooking up and making three babies but still pretty tricky, especially if Khaleesi is expecting. Oh and remember what a fuss Dany made about Jon bending the knee to her? What’s she going to do now that she finds out he outranks her?

Game of Thrones returns to HBO April 14. Will you be watching?