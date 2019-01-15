A Serious Matter: Baddest Skee-Wee Slayettes In The Game (Founders’ Day Edition)
Baddest AKAs In The Game
Once again, it’s very necessary that we celebrate the hair-flipping, pearl-flexing, pinky-waving sisters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority who’ve spent the last 111 years setting standards, slayyying haters and reminding you that AKA business is a very, very serious matter.
Peep the absolute baddest skee-wee slayettes in the game on the flip.
#SororSpotlight Congratulations to Zeta Upsilon's very own Samantha Bryant who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Africana Studies. Samantha accepted a full time news reporter position with the ABC affiliate, WPLG in Miami. Catch her on Local 10 in South Florida. 📺 #Scholarship #AKA1908 💚💕👩🏽🎓
What’s your love language? 😍 Currently Reading: “The Five Love Languages” by Gary Chapman 💗 . . . Have you read it? If so what’s your love language? My main love language is QUALITY TIME. 🥰 Come February I’m thinking about doing a mini book review & talking a little more about my “love life” on my channel! Stay tuned! 💗 . . Thank you Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island for providing me with the perfect environment to relax and read while enjoying my break. 💗
