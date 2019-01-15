Here’s Why You Should ‘Shamelessly’ Watch Shanola Hampton In TV One’s ‘Three’s Complicated’

Watch TV One’s “Three’s Complicated” Movie

There’s a new TV One movie that features a familiar face and a CRAZY plot line.

“Three’s Complicated” is executive produced and starring “Shameless'” Shanola Hampton as Deja, a 42-year-old divorcee who ends up in a precarious dating scenario with a younger man. Things get extraaaaa spicy when it’s discovered that that younger man, Sonny (Tyler Lepley), may also be hooking up with her college-aged daughter Eleni (Kyanna Simone Simpson).

It all begins when Deja is passed over at work and decides on a night out at the bar to drown her sorrows. She ends up getting smashed to smithereens by Sonny who’s ten years her junior.

Deja moves on but is horrified when her daughter is interested in the handsome teacher’s assistant. A complex love triangle then ensues.

“It was such a pleasure working with TV One and Swirl Films for my first time as an Executive Producer,” said Hampton about the TV One film. “This was such a special experience with an amazing cast and crew!”

Watch “Three’s Complicated” tomorrow 1/16 at 9pm EST on TV One!

THREE’S COMPLICATED is written and directed by Shari L. Carpenter. The film is produced for TV One by Swirl Films. For Swirl, Executive Producer is Eric Tomosunas and Producers are Darien Baldwin, Keith Neil, James Seppelfrick and Gingi Rochelle. Shanola Hampton also serves as Executive Producer. The film was casted by Leah Daniels Butler. For TV One, Tia A. Smith is Executive Producer in Charge of Production, Donyell McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting, and Robyn Greene Arrington is Head of Original Programming and Production.

