“Queer Eye’s” Karamo And Jonathan Take On Lady Gaga’s “Telephone” For “Lip Sync Battle” [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff

Here’s a clip of Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness & Karamo Brown performing “Telephone” on Paramount Network’s Lip Sync Battle. The highly anticipated season premiere featuring the Fab 5 (Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France) debuts Thursday, January 17 at 9pm ET/PT.

Will you be watching?

Hit the flip for a bonus of the guys pregaming for the show

