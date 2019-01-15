Will YOU Be Watching??? Tamar And Kandi Cast On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Hate it or love it?!

Tamar And Kandi Cast On “Celebrity Big Brother”

Two singers will be stuck in a house for weeks with no social media as they vie for a prize. Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss both confirmed that they’re joining the new season of Celebrity Big Brother.

Kandi made the announcement via a YouTube video where she told fans she’ll be cut off from the outside world on the show.

“I really don’t know what I’m getting myself into,” said Kandi. “It was a quick decision that was made to put me on the show, so I really haven’t had any time to prepare. I hope I get along with people in the house, and I hope I win! At the same time, I just hope I don’t go crazy in there, because at the end of the day, they’re going to take my social media away, lord have mercy! You know how I’m addicted, but I guess I needed this break because Todd always tells me I’m on social media too much.”

Tamar made her announcement on Instagram.

The other “Celebrity Big Brother” housemates are Jonathan Bennett, Tom Green, Lolo Jones, Kato Kaelin, Joey Lawrence, Ryan Lochte, Dina Lohan, Natalie Eva Marie, Anthony Scaramucci and Ricky Williams.

The celebs on the Julie Chen featured show will compete for a $250,000 grand prize.



Catch the two-night premiere on Monday, Jan. 21, and Tuesday, Jan. 22 at 8p.m. EST on CBS.