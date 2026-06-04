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Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 147

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 147

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on June 4, 2026
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Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during an eventful week dominated by JAŸ-Z shutting down the stage at this year’s Roots Picnic, Cardi publicly apologizing to Latto for shady comments, Latto firing back at critics claiming 21 Savage is still married to someone else, the Wayans stunning at the star-studded Scary Movie premiere, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Megan Thee Stallion making her return to the series after setting social media ablaze with a spicy snippet of an unreleased track.

The video opens with the Houston hottie living her best life aboard a yacht, rocking an itsy-bitsy colorful bikini while partying with a group of bawwwdying baddies.

As the beat plays, Megan confidently raps: “All that wifey s*** is dead/ Put that s*** to bed. I’mma make ’em beg/ When I want some h**d.

The potential summer anthem tease comes after Hot Girl Meg dropped an unexpected nuke on social media, seemingly accusing now-ex-boyfriend Klay Thompson of cheating before airing out all of their relationship issues in a viral post on her Instagram Stories.

Within minutes of this hitting the internet, Meg’s loyal Hotties proceeded to DRAG Klay Thompson to the ashiest pits of hell in an endless wave of tweets that grew more vicious by the hour. And, well, the rest is history.

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Olandria slaying along with Dr. Cheyenne Bryant and Draya Michele giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Lori Harvey, Lira Galore, Toya Johnson-Rushing, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip

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celebrity thirst trap celebrity thirst traps Cheyenne Bryant Draya Michele hottest celebrity thirst traps Hottest Thirst Traps Kandi Burrus Lira Galore Love Island USA megan thee stallion Newsletter Olandria summer thirst traps thirst trap thirst traps Tori brixx Toya Johnson-Rushing

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