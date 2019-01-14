Strong Slauson Loving: People Think THIS Proves That Nipsey Hussle & Lauren London Are Engaged

Nipsey Hussle And Lauren London Spark Engagement Rumors, Nipsey Responds

People think Nipsey Hussle is ready to make an honest woman out of his eternal love Lauren London. After a brief breakup in 2017 and Lauren making Nipsey tell the world she’s his wife—before saying it was a joke, there are rumors that there’s some forever Crip coupledom afoot.

TMZ got photos of the two posing in all-white for a GQ shoot. In the shoot, Lauren sits atop a horse in a residential neighborhood and Nipsey stands by her side. Sources told TMZ that it’s indeed an engagement shoot and that they’ll be on the cover of GQ.

See them here.

A rep for Nipsey has since released a statement denying the engagement rumors—but TMZ’s standing behind their story.

“A rep for Nipsey tells us the shoot was indeed a collab with GQ, but the two are not engaged. However, multiple sources connected to the shoot and to the rapper say the pair definitely did get engaged.”

Nipsey also added this himself:

IT AINT A Engagement Shoot.. It’s a @GQMagazine Shoot w My Girl https://t.co/z8KDG5stJl — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) January 14, 2019

If it were true, this would be the first marriage for both Lauren and Nipsey. They have a son, Kross, born in August 2016. Lauren also has a son, Cameron Carter, with Lil Wayne. Nipsey also has a daughter, Emani, from a previous relationship.

Do YOU think they’re engaged and just keeping it on the low?