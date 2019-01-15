Y’all’s Portly President Laid Out A Spread Of Cold Crusty Fast Food To Congratulate The Clemson Tigers

Trump Treats Clemson Football Team To Fast Food Dinner

Donald Trump welcomed the Clemson Tigers to the White House to celebrate their triumphant win over Alabama. But without a paid chef on staff, he had to get a little…creative?

Trump is apparently very proud of the fact that he paid all of $37.50 out of pocket to feed these hardworking students and their team of coaches low nutritional value fast food, featuring even lower-grade meat that hasn’t even been approved by the FDA since the government shut down. As he told CNN, he figures it would be their favorite anyway…

“Because of the shutdown, you know we have the great Clemson team with us, the national champions. So we went out and we ordered American fast food, paid for by me. Lots of hamburgers, lots of pizza. We have some very large people that like eating. So I think we’re going to have a little fun.”

Meanwhile, deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley gave the real on why Trump pulled together this last-minute bs for the team:

“Because the Democrats refuse to negotiate on border security, much of the residence staff at the White House is furloughed — so the President is personally paying for the event to be catered with some of everyone’s favorite fast foods.”

How would you feel if you got invited to be honored with a dinner at the White House and there was a spread of cold chicken nuggets and soggy Big Macs on the table?

Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images