BYE BAMA! Funniest Tweets & Memes From Clemson-Alabama, Vol. 4

Bama really lost to a young Meryl Streep… pic.twitter.com/oJlR3epOtJ — Nick Marshall (@NickMarshaII) January 8, 2019

Hilarious Tweets From Clemson-Alabama, Pt. 4

The mighty Alabama Crimson Tide barely pinched Clemson during their 44-16 Championship beatdown that introduced everyone to the Tigers’ goldilocked QB stud Trevor Lawrence while fueling hilariously petty tweets, memes and videos across the internet.

Dawg who did this bruh ??? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nQlzTkOHgJ — The Mad King (@Kingkeraun) January 8, 2019

Peep the funniest tweets & memes from Clemson-Alabama, Pt. 4.