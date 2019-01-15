QTNA: Why Is This Gillette Ad About Toxic Masculinity Stressing White Dudes TF Out?!
Gillette Ad Addressing Toxic Masculinity Upsets Mostly White Men
Right winged white dudes are having a public meltdown after Gillette dropped their latest commercial.
In the ad, the razor brand calls out “bullying,” “sexual harassment” and “toxic masculinity,” and questions: “Is this the best a man can get?” The campaign goes on to encourage men to hold one another accountable for their behavior. Apparently, this is grounds for boycotting the brand because men like this think they’re unfairly labeling all men toxic…
Most of the men outraged believe the ad is too political and painted all men as bullies or sexual harassers. In it, Gillette does mention the #MeToo campaign, that seemingly is blowing tops off. In a tweet, Gillette wrote, “boys will be boys”? Isn’t it time we stopped excusing bad behavior? Re-think and take action by joining us at TheBestMenCanBe.org.
Check out the full ad for yourselves.
Why are they so angry??? Hit the flip to see how white guys are losing their minds over this and other reactions.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.