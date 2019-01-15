QTNA: Why Is This Gillette Ad About Toxic Masculinity Stressing White Dudes TF Out?!

Gillette Ad Addressing Toxic Masculinity Upsets Mostly White Men

Right winged white dudes are having a public meltdown after Gillette dropped their latest commercial.

In the ad, the razor brand calls out “bullying,” “sexual harassment” and “toxic masculinity,” and questions: “Is this the best a man can get?” The campaign goes on to encourage men to hold one another accountable for their behavior. Apparently, this is grounds for boycotting the brand because men like this think they’re unfairly labeling all men toxic…

Sorry Gillette, but men are not bullies. Bullies are bullies. Men are men. Enough blaming all men for the actions of some. #BoycottGillette — Dave Sena (@DaveSena39) January 14, 2019

Most of the men outraged believe the ad is too political and painted all men as bullies or sexual harassers. In it, Gillette does mention the #MeToo campaign, that seemingly is blowing tops off. In a tweet, Gillette wrote, “boys will be boys”? Isn’t it time we stopped excusing bad behavior? Re-think and take action by joining us at TheBestMenCanBe.org.

Check out the full ad for yourselves.

I've used @Gillette razors my entire adult life but this absurd virtue-signalling PC guff may drive me away to a company less eager to fuel the current pathetic global assault on masculinity.

Let boys be damn boys.

Let men be damn men. https://t.co/Hm66OD5lA4 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 14, 2019

