Bye B2K! Sammie Says He Was Shadily Snubbed From The Millennium Tour

Fair or foul???

Sammie Says He Wasn’t Invited On The Millennium Tour

Singer Sammie is the latest celeb to tell fans that they weren’t invited on a highly anticipated, nostalgic tour. Sammie sent out a message this week to his 451K followers about the B2K Millennium Tour that he was shadily snubbed from.

According to Sammie, he deserved a spot on the roster because he’s the “first child star” of his generation and would be the “cherry on top” of the show.

2. I was left off the “Millennium Tour” although I’m the “first” child star of my generation AND the millennium 🤷🏾‍♂️ (got it) 🥴. (Dope line up, but certain I’d be the cherry on top)

As previously reported Bow Wow noted that he was left off the Millenium Tour but said he “couldn’t care less.”

Sammie might have a point about being “first”, his breakthrough single “I Like It” dropped in 2000 while B2K’s “Bump Bump Bump” dropped in 2002.

Do YOU think Sammie deserves a spot on the Millenium Tour???