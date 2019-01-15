Peter Parker Is Feeling Wayyy Better In The New “Spider-Man: Far From Home” Trailer

- By Bossip Staff
Spider-Man: Far From Home poster

New Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer

Last time we checked, Spider-man was very dead at the end of Avengers: Infinity War but appears to be feeling wayyy better in his upcoming globe-swinging adventure that either happens BEFORE he’s Thanos dusted or AFTER it’s reversed in Avengers: EndgameEither way, we’re all the way here for this!

Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over Spider-Man: Far From Home on the flip.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 5, 2019!

