Peter Parker Is Feeling Wayyy Better In The New “Spider-Man: Far From Home” Trailer

New Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer

Last time we checked, Spider-man was very dead at the end of Avengers: Infinity War but appears to be feeling wayyy better in his upcoming globe-swinging adventure that either happens BEFORE he’s Thanos dusted or AFTER it’s reversed in Avengers: Endgame. Either way, we’re all the way here for this!

Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over Spider-Man: Far From Home on the flip.