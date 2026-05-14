Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 144

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 144

Feast your eyes on the hottest thirst traps of the week!

Published on May 14, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1 of 26

You know why we’re here!

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Starting 5"
Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Back at it again with this week’s hottest thirst traps that dropped during a buzzy week dominated by Cardi and Stefon Diggs reigniting reconciliation rumors, Jamie Foxx backsliding back to white women after saying he was ‘cured’, Anderson .Paak ducking questions about his relationships with Mariah Carey and Jeannie Mai, Porsha and Kelli trading scissoring shade on RHOA, and more.

As promised, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Chlöe Bailey making her return to the series after setting social media ablaze with her sun-kissed vacay yams in St. Lucia.

The “Have Mercy” singer was all smiles while soaking up sun and serving looks in a series of swoon-worthy snaps that shattered the internet.

With a much-deserved reset, Bailey’s next stop is the American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach for the world premiere of her upcoming psychological thriller, Strung.

In Strung, Bailey plays a talented violinist whose prestigious new role as a music tutor for an elite family spirals into a psychological battle for her safety and sanity.

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee, the film stars Lynn Whitfield, Lucien Laviscount, Anna Diop, and Coco Jones, whose buzzy film That’s Her is also opening at this year’s milestone edition of ABFF with the celebratory theme “Homecoming” honoring three decades of discovery and creative excellence.

“As we celebrate 30 years of the American Black Film Festival, having Malcolm D. Lee return with his latest project, Strung, feels especially right for this moment,” said Nicole Friday, President of NICE CROWD and Producer of ABFF.

“Malcolm has been part of the ABFF journey, and his return under our ‘Homecoming’ theme feels truly full circle. It’s a special way to open the festival in Miami Beach as we mark this milestone.”

This week’s thirst trap compilation also features Kayla Nicole slaying along with Angela Simmons and Olandria giving what needs to be gave.

There’s also big baddie energy from Toni Braxton, Yung Miami, and more, so we invite you to enjoy our latest collection of top-tier thirst traps on the flip.

SEE ALSO
NEXT SLIDE
1234567891011121314151617181920212223242526

Related Tags

Angela Simmons celebrity thirst trap celebrity thirst traps Chloe Bailey Coi Leray hottest celebrity thirst traps Hottest Thirst Traps Jade Cargill Kayla Nicole Newsletter Olandria summer thirst traps thirst trap thirst traps Toni Braxton Yung Miami

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    The 2024 ESPY Awards - Arrivals

    30 Photos That Prove Serena Williams Is That Girl — And Always Will Be

    Global Grind
    Tiffany Haddish for 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit'.

    Tiffany Haddish’s Body Said Glow Up, Knees Said Healed And 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Said Cover Girl

    MadameNoire
    Sean "Diddy" Combs Hosts CIROC The New Year 2014 At Private Miami Estate

    Rick Ross On 'ICEMAN', "Don't Nobody Fear Drake Album Release"

    Hip-Hop Wired
    The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals

    Beyoncé Music Theft Case Update: Why Are The Songs Still Missing And Who Stole Them?

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Latest Stories
    Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Tom Brady Takes Aim At Kevin Hart’s Infamous Affair During Revenge Roast: ‘I Think I Broke Another Rule’

    Comment
    Nemesis asset
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Cops, Capers & A Criminally Talented Cast: Y’lan Noel, Matthew Law, Gabrielle Dennis & Cleopatra Coleman Talk Netflix’s Slick New Crime Drama ‘Nemesis’

    Comment
    hc050125floydlegacy
    Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Jason Lee

    Heartless: George Floyd’s Family Outraged Over ‘Jokes’ Told By Tony Hinchcliffe, Blames Kevin Hart For Allowing It

    Comment
    Cardi B and Stefon Diggs
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Stefon Diggs’ Former Chef Jamila Adams Accuses The NFL Player Of Abusing Cardi B While Pregnant—’You Know I Didn’t Lie’

    Comment
    Paramount's Content For Change presents The Creators House Remix
    CELEBITY  |  Shannon Dawson

    ‘It’s Not Baby Mama Day’ Unserious Sperminator Nick Cannon Spends Mother’s Day With His Mom, ‘Wild Style’ Disses DDG With Halle Bailey Dig

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close