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Keke Palmer & Lizzo Stylishly Stun At 'I Love Boosters' Premiere

Keke Palmer & Lizzo Gave Sisterhood And Style At The ‘I Love Boosters’ Premiere

The two it girls showed up in spring-ready looks at one of Keke's latest projects - and we are obsessed

Published on May 16, 2026
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Los Angeles Premiere Of Neon's "I Love Boosters"
Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

Keke Palmer and Lizzo together on the I Love Boosters red carpet is the kind of carrying on we love to see.

Not only did the two it girls shut it down in spring-ready looks, but they also gave us a dose of sisterhood and style that made us smile.

The two stars were photographed together at the Los Angeles premiere on May 13 at the DGA Theater Complex. And the pictures stopped us mid-scroll. Between the bright colors and playful silhouettes they wore, the event’s floral backdrop, and the hugs, smiles, and support, the carpet gave us a lot to talk about.

Lizzo was there supporting Keke’s latest project. I Love Boosters stars Keke as Corvette, a fashion designer in Oakland needing to fund her design dreams. Keke has been on a press run for the film, and this premiere gave her another moment to look forward to the film.

Keke Palmer And Lizzo’s Movie Premiere Outfits Are Now Officially On Our Summer Moodboards

The I Love Boosters star arrived looking like the star of the night in a pink-and-orange tie-dye halter dress that hugged her curves and showed off a high slit. The dress featured soft ruching, warm sunset-style color, and sparkly details across the bodice and hip.

Los Angeles Premiere Of Neon's "I Love Boosters"
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

She finished the look with clear heels that kept the focus on the dress. Her beauty matched the warm color story with glowing skin, softly defined eyes, and a bold lip. Keke rocked a hairstyle that stays in our warm weather rotation: braids. The Password host wore her red micros in a messy yet chic updo.

It was giving spring, fun, and main character. Very Keke.

Lizzo posed beside her in a soft pink fitted top, a white mini skirt, and a feathery white jacket. She paired the look with fluffy white heels and statement earrings.

Her beauty also deserves a closer look. Lizzo wore long blonde hair in soft, loose waves that fell over her shoulders, giving the outfit an easy glam finish. Her makeup stayed pretty and fresh with softly defined eyes, full lashes, and glowing skin. A glossy nude lip pulled the whole look together.

Their outfit vibes were fresh, flirty, and made for our spring and summer outfit mood boards.

Other celebrities spotted at the premiere include LaKeith

The movie hits theaters May 22.

SEE ALSO

Keke Palmer & Lizzo Gave Sisterhood And Style At The ‘I Love Boosters’ Premiere was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

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