GrammysSoMale No More: Alicia Keys Announced As The Host For 2019 Grammy Awards

Alicia Keys Is Hosting The Grammy Awards This Year

Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys is set to host the 2019 Grammy Awards. The singer made the exciting announcement via her very own YouTube channel on Tuesday morning.

She will be the first female host of the show in 14 years.

“I’m soooo EXCITED to announce that I’ll be hosting the 61st Annual Grammy Awards ✨!! There’s so much in store and I CAN’T WAIT for y’all to see it ALL come to life 💜 ” she wrote in the caption of her video.

Alicia Keys is only the fifth woman to ever host the Grammys in the show’s 61 year span, and on top of that, she’s only the third woman of color. This gig will also make the first woman to host the show in 14 years, following Queen Latifah in 2005, Rosie O’Donnell in 2000 and 1999, Ellen DeGeneres in 1997 and 1996, and Whoopi Goldberg in 1992.

The choice to have a woman host this year is important for the show, especially after controversy during last year’s program. At last year’s Grammys, only six women were nominated in the show’s major categories, and Alessia Cara was the only woman to receive an award during the entire televised portion of the show.

Along with the announcement of Keys as 2019’s host, 15 women are nominated in the top four categories this year, compared to only six in 2018.

Congrats to Alicia Keys!