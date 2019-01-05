SMH: Alicia Keys Deletes Tweet Praising XXXTentacion After Some Major Backlash From Fans

Alicia Keys Quickly Deletes A Video Dedicated To XXXTentacion

Alicia Keys went on Twitter on Friday night to post up a video cosigning XXXTentacion, but it’s safe to say she’s the only one surprised this decision took a quick turn for the worse once it was released into the universe.

In the now-deleted tweet, the singer posted a video of her and her son Egypt playing the piano and singing along to XXX’s song “what are you so afraid of,” with the caption, “Such a vibe!! Big love to the talented @xxxtentacion !! Gone too soon.” The track is from his posthumous album Skins, which was released back in December of 2018.

After a couple of hours, however, Keys deleted the tweet amid some serious backlash from followers and fans. The people of Twitter wasted no time responding to her video and though some commended her, a lot of the replies were in stark disapproval of her song selection, given the late rapper’s lengthy record of alleged abuse.

XXXTentacion was shot and killed in Florida in June 2018. At the time of his death, the rapper was awaiting trial for domestic violence charges against his pregnant girlfriend.

Check out some of the negative reactions to Alicia Keys’ cover of XXXTentacion’s song below:

Girl wtf are you doing? pic.twitter.com/hwuWXiFhZh — Miguel (@celines_wig) January 5, 2019

This ain't it Alicia pic.twitter.com/87ojvLwgby — HRH Levis Ryan 👑🌹 (@LevisRyann) January 4, 2019

oh man alicia . we believed in you — via ☁️ (@moonbabyguk) January 4, 2019

pic.twitter.com/VrRojlVwRk — the topic of gossip in syosset (@flyleilah) January 4, 2019