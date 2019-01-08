A History Of Rihanna Stepping On Our Necks In Her Fenty Lingerie

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 9

London Celebrity Sightings - October 31, 2018

Source: GORC / Getty

Rihanna Killing It In Fenty Savage

Rihanna has promised to give us some new chunes in 2019 and we are rejoicing. But let’s not act like she hasn’t been killing the game in other ways for the past year. Namely she’s been rocking that Fenty Savage lingerie and stepping on our necks the whole time. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at how she’s been giving us enough eye candy to give us cavities.

You’re welcome.

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    @savagexfenty

    A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.