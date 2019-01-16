We’re Shook: Chanel Iman Has Been Effortlessly SLAYING Mom Life On The Gram

A Gallery Of Times Chanel Iman Slayed Motherhood So Far

It’s been less than a year since Cali Clay Shepard was born and she’s already snapped the most amazing photos with her mommy. It’s not just that she’s a cute tot, but her mommy Chanel Iman is a supermodel. Just in case we doubted that, she’s giving us evidence of her effortless slay with probably her most precious accessory yet: her daughter.

Hit the flip to see how Chanel has been a snapping necks while mothering on the gram. It’s literally art!