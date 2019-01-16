Black Ink Crew Chicago: White Tattoo Artist Visits 9 Mag, Ryan Agrees To Party, Brittany Slams Sexism [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Daily Camera Archives

Source: MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images / Getty

Brittany Calls Out Sexism After Ryan Agrees To Throwing Party

When a white tattoo artist comes to 9 Mag for a guest spot in the shop, the crew gives him a hard time about his work. But beyond that, Brittany Slam isn’t feeling the new direction of things in the shop and calls Ryan out for sexism towards her.

Never a dull moment…

